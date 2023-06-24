It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri the talented writer, director, actor and producer who shot to fame with his role of Definite Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur recently featured in the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy. In the film featuring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zeishan played a negative character.

In conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Zeishan who has also featured in films like Meeruthiya Gangsters, Halahal etc, talked at length.

Says Zeishan, “I have played both the good and the baddie roles. What gives me a high is when I have a powerful role. I have done the role of one of the main villains in the web series Your Honor. In Bicchoo Ka Khel, I played an honest cop. So irrespective of whether the role is good or bad, if I have a powerful role, it gives me a high to perform.”

Talking about his role in Bloody Daddy, Zeishan avers, “The role in Bloody Daddy is of a corrupt police officer. I would not say he is totally negative, but he is greedy to the core. He is shrewd and knows all ways of manipulation.”

On the learning that life and the industry have given him, the ace multi-tasker states, “I have been in this industry for 15-16 years. I have learned to be patient at work. Also, one should be focused on work when you have work. Otherwise, do not be so busy that you fail to enjoy your personal life.

Zeishan is happy being a Director’s actor. “I am very much comfortable being a Director’s actor. It gives me a good learning curve. Actors are horses that are tamed by Directors. The Director knows how to nurture the character and the actor playing it.”

Ask him which task of his he enjoys most and pat comes the answer. “I love playing the Director’s job since he happens to be the Captain of the Ship. I enjoy the most when I am in the Director’s shoes.”

Best of luck, Zeishan!!