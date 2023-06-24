ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri who was recently seen in a negative role in the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 17:11:16
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri the talented writer, director, actor and producer who shot to fame with his role of Definite Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur recently featured in the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy. In the film featuring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zeishan played a negative character.

In conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Zeishan who has also featured in films like Meeruthiya Gangsters, Halahal etc, talked at length.

Says Zeishan, “I have played both the good and the baddie roles. What gives me a high is when I have a powerful role. I have done the role of one of the main villains in the web series Your Honor. In Bicchoo Ka Khel, I played an honest cop. So irrespective of whether the role is good or bad, if I have a powerful role, it gives me a high to perform.”

Talking about his role in Bloody Daddy, Zeishan avers, “The role in Bloody Daddy is of a corrupt police officer. I would not say he is totally negative, but he is greedy to the core. He is shrewd and knows all ways of manipulation.”

On the learning that life and the industry have given him, the ace multi-tasker states, “I have been in this industry for 15-16 years. I have learned to be patient at work. Also, one should be focused on work when you have work. Otherwise, do not be so busy that you fail to enjoy your personal life.

Zeishan is happy being a Director’s actor. “I am very much comfortable being a Director’s actor. It gives me a good learning curve. Actors are horses that are tamed by Directors. The Director knows how to nurture the character and the actor playing it.”

Ask him which task of his he enjoys most and pat comes the answer. “I love playing the Director’s job since he happens to be the Captain of the Ship. I enjoy the most when I am in the Director’s shoes.”

Best of luck, Zeishan!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja
Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
Latest Stories
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
MM Keeravani On The Music Of Shah Rukh’s Paheli
MM Keeravani On The Music Of Shah Rukh’s Paheli
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Read Latest News