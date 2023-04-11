Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor, is a renowned name in the film fraternity. The diva belongs to one of the most famous names in the industry. Her parents were already stars, so it was easier than others for her to get into the business. She has carved her niche with impactful acting skills.

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor talked about how becoming a star wasn’t her goal, but giving her best is what she was concerned about. “It was never on my mind to become a star. I come from a certain background, so back then, I thought that being an exceptional actor may happen, or it might not happen, but to try and give my 100 per cent to the part that I essay is not just my duty but also the responsibility that comes with the privilege.”

Further, Kareena Kapoor mentioned her different choices in the industry: “I have always been a risk-taker, and it’s because of my passion for acting. That’s why I’m doing a ‘Golmaal’ and an off-beat film like ‘Omkara’, a ‘Yuva’ or a ‘Chameli’.”

Talking about her choices and what it offer, she said, “I was 21 years old when I played Chameli at a time when nobody was doing films like that. Today, I’m 42 and people still talk about that film. It really built up a certain perception in the minds of the audience about my work. So, I have always had a good mix of commercial mainstream and that of the off-beat cinema and I would like to keep it that way. Even now you will see me in ‘The Crew’ which is more women-centric and commercial and also working in the Indian adaptation of ‘The Devotion of Suspect X'”.

Source: Koimoi

