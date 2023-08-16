ADVERTISEMENT
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans to glimpses of a cozy day out with her beloved family. The candid poses shared on social media showcased Priyanka alongside her cherished family members, including her mother Madhu Chopra. The heartwarming photos have undoubtedly melted hearts across the internet.

But that’s not all – it’s Priyanka’s charming outfit that has everyone talking, and for good reason. The star sported an adorable glittery white co-ord set that exuded a sense of cuteness and elegance. The ensemble was beautifully adorned with minimal floral designs, adding a touch of grace to the overall look. The co-ord set was enriched with soft lilac hues, creating a perfect harmony with the diva’s radiant personality.

Adding a touch of flair to the ensemble, Priyanka opted for a stylish silver shiny jacket that effortlessly pulled the outfit together. Her hair was left luxuriously cascading in a sleek bounce, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and playfulness. Embracing the less-is-more mantra, the actress went for minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty and confidence.

While Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts with her stunning fashion choices and family time, let’s not forget her incredible journey in the world of cinema. From her early Bollywood ventures like “Andaaz” and “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” she rapidly ascended to international fame with projects like the TV show “Quantico” and movies like “Baywatch.” Priyanka’s acting prowess has seamlessly transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, showing her versatility and determination.

As we admire the heartening family moments captured on camera and Priyanka’s captivating fashion sense, we eagerly await her upcoming film ventures.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

