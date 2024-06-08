Jackky Bhagnani’s Reaction To Wife Rakul Preet Singh’s Dance Video Is Unmissable

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making headlines lately due to their mushy vacations in Fiji Island. The duo also celebrated their three-month marriage anniversary in the breathtakingly beautiful place. Besides that, the couple often indulge in fan banter, either posting each other’s quirky side or commenting on each other’s posts. Yet again, Rakul shared an impromptu dance video that prompted her husband, Jackky, to react. And Jackky’s reaction is unmissable. Take a look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fiery Dance

Delighting fans with her fiery dance moves, Rakul shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, the actress dances to the Sadqay song by Aashir Wajahat, Nayel, and Nehaal Naseem. The actress makes hearts flutter with her perfect dance moves, infectious energy, and stunning figure, while her eye-catching expressions leave us spellbound.

With the visuals, it seems the diva is dancing in dance class. However, her black sporty top and comfy joggers complement her dancer vibe. The whole dance video is impromptu, making us groove along with the actress.

However, Rakul’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani, couldn’t resist reacting, and in the comments, he wrote, “Ooooooohhhhhh (with a red heart).” In contrast, a user said, “She is on fire yet again with another superb dance performance. Perfect moves and those expression. Marshalla aag laga Dhiya thumne @Rakulpreet.” “What a surprise baby! Keep ’em coming,” said the third. Samiksha Pednekar said, “What a hottie Raks.”