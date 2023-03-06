Janhvi Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia are two actresses in the Indian entertainment industry who truly need no introduction. While Janhvi Kapoor became a rage and a sensation immediately after the year 2018 post her debut in Hindi cinema with Dhadak, Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand has been killing it with perfection in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in Hindi cinema. Slowly and steadily, the actress completed 18 long years in media and entertainment industry recently as well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s received from everyone in all these years, we can certainly say and for real that she deserves all the love and attention that’s coming her way. Both of them have humongous fan following among the masses and that’s what we love the most.

Given the fact that both of them are well aware about their social media following, we love the way how they know how to capitalise on their own fan following and make it a grand experience for themselves. Whenever they share new and captivating photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handle to woo and entertain their fans, netizens totally feel the heat and fall in love for real. Well, this time as well, their unlimited and irresistible swag avatars are winning hearts of everyone and well, we genuinely can’t take our eyes off them. Well, do you want to check out and understand how? See below folks –

Well, who's style game and avatar do you like more ladies and gentlemen? Aren't the two of them absolutely a visual delight and a treat to all our eyes all the time?