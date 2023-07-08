ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's New Song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' Sets Internet Ablaze

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's new song has greatly impacted the audience. Check out the latest dump of the Bawaal lead actors in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 07:05:58
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for their latest film Bawaal. The teaser of the film has been doing many rounds on the internet since its release. The tragic love story amidst the war is set to give users a new and exciting experience. While today, the actress and actor took to their Instagram and shared the update and new song release from their film. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s New Song

In the latest Instagram dump, the actress shared a tempting glimpse of herewith Varun Dhawan. In the picture, Janhvi is dressed in a beautiful maroon dress, white Varun is seen in a casual outfit. And the actor hugged her from behind, and this creates a romantic scene in the moody yellow lights. In the caption she wrote, “Tumhe kitna pyaar karte!!! #Bawaal
Monsoon love ❤️
Mithoonx Arijit. Penned by @manojmuntashir. @mithoon11.”

Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is a soulful melody by Mithoon, and it seems that this will be the next move anthem, just like Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the shoot for her next film Ulajh. On the other hand, Bawaal is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of July.

What’s your opinion regarding this? Old share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

