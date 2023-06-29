ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor is a famous diva known for her fashion. The actress looked captivating in her glamorous avatar designed by Manish Malhotra

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 22:05:10
Janhvi Kapoor is a top choice of fashion brands due to her captivating style preference and popularity. The diva has constantly inspired fans to try out unique and exciting looks. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her outstanding and experimenting style. And yet again, her new glamourous look is a must-see. Check it out in the below pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor In Manish Malhotra

The ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped a new collection of ensembles. In the shared pictures, the diva donned a glorious antique gold bodycon gown. The low halter neckline, followed by the fishtail skirt paired with a gold-brown drug. Her minimal makeup, nude lips, and open hairstyle rounded her look. While the Maharaja lion mask added a dramatic look.

Janhvi Kapoor, in the latest picture, looked magically posing on the balcony. Her beautiful smile is stabbing hearts. She shared the picture with the caption, “Stunning @janhvikapoor ♥️ Glorious in an Antique Gold ensemble with Our Maharaja Lion Mask for the @theanimalball in london .. @elephantfamily @manishmalhotraworld #london.”

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. In contrast, she is currently busy shooting for her film Ulajh. The actress has always won hearts with his charisma. Her Instagram presence has buzzed regularly.

