Being vibrant, sporty, and pop is what the neon color trend is all about. This trend has been a part of the fashion industry for a while, and it has only grown since then. Contrary to what you would believe, neon colors aren’t as difficult to style. Undoubtedly, they are intense, but if you wear them correctly, they can be a lot of fun. Our Bollywood divas have frequently embraced yellow, which is the most prevalent and vibrant neon color. They chose a neon yellow dress to incorporate this color into their party wear and promotional attire.

The actor wore a pastel green embroidered saree with a contrasting-colored bralette. The pastel green saree worn by Janhvi Kapoor has green, blue, and pink tassel embellishments on the pallu, and a contrasting pastel blue floral patchwork is adorned with sequins and delicate multicolored thread work.

According to tradition, the actress wore six yards, letting the pallu flow beautifully and floor-sweeping from her shoulder. The diva made a dazzling entrance with her glam persona. Its features include a fitted breast, a front and back with a plunging V neckline, floral embroidery, and sequin work. A border made of gota patti that is decorated with mirrors frames the hem.

Janhvi ornamented the six yards with distinctive pieces of oxidized silver jewelry, such as a bold ring and floral jhumkis embellished with pearls. Janhvi chose a soft pink lip color, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on her lashes, darker brows, flushed cheeks, and radiant skin for her glam choices.

Several images from her photoshoot have been circulating online, and we are smitten since they show the diva putting her best sartorial foot forward and immediately alerting the fashion police. Kriti may be seen in one set of photos wearing a lime green cut-sleeve choli with tropical floral patterns all over it in bright green, blue, orange, and other summery colours.

It was layered with a flowing saree made of 100% sustainable fibers, making it vegan and environmentally friendly. The saree’s vivid patterns and beautiful embroidery, which drew influence from tropical plants and animals, made one feel upbeat and joyful. To complete the ethnic style, add a little blue bindi, a pair of Blissful kundan earrings, and a statement finger ring. Kriti completed the look with a mid-parted haircut that left her gorgeous locks flowing down her back.

Kriti added to her glam element by applying a dab of pink lipstick, rose-coloured and brightened cheeks, mascara-coated eyelashes, black eyeliner swoops, and filled-in eyebrows.



Who appears more seductive in neon: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon? Do inform us.