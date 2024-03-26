Movies | Celebrities

Ranveer Singh is an ideal husband, which we have witnessed many times. Actor when asked about his experience in marriage, check out what he says below

The very adorable Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always amazed their fans with their adorable chemistry, on-screen and off-screen; they never fail to melt our hearts. Ranveer’s love, respect, and fondness for Deepika is visible through his action; no one hates this beautiful couple.

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction When Asked About Marriage Experience.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranveer Singh got candid and said, “Mai Toh Kahunga Jiske Shaadi Nahi Huyi Hai Vo Kerle.” Kapil Sharma reacted to his statement with a big smile and claps. Further, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor continued and shared his experience. He said, “Matlab life ekdum dream jaise ho jati hai sab kuch stable ho jata hai aap patri PE aa jate ho, aur patri pe hi rehte ho, apko aise lagta hai matlab jaise, jab aap din bhar kam ker k , ghar jate ho, toh ye jo insaan hai vo aapka ghar hai and you apko lagta hai ki Mai ghar aa gaya.”

Ranveer further mentions, “Aur jhaapi paa lo toh aise thandak aa jati hai, vo samne aa jaye to aise raunak aa jati hai. Ap shaadi karoge na aap man se Superman ban jaoge.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 14th November 2018, and the duo treated with their amazing chemistry.

