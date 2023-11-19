Kajol extends heartfelt “International Men’s Day” wishes to Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others

Celebrating the essence of men on International Men’s Day, Bollywood icon Kajol shared heartfelt moments on Instagram. From the charm of husband Ajay Devgn to the creativity of Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, the candid pictures conveyed a message of camaraderie and connection.

In a thoughtful gesture, Kajol extended best wishes to Team India on the eve of the ICC World Cup final against Australia. This unique blend of personal joy and anticipation for a national cricketing event resonates with the diversity of themes in Kajol’s life, making her Instagram post more than just a personal celebration—it’s a nuanced reflection on the significance of both personal relationships and collective moments of national pride.

See Photos:

Kajol recently fell victim to Deep Fake

A new edited video with Kajol’s face on someone else’s body has appeared. In the video, it looks like Kajol is changing clothes, but fact-checking websites like BoomLive found out it’s actually a video from an English person on TikTok doing a ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend.

Even though this fake video showed up a few days ago, it tricked many people into thinking Kajol was really in it, according to NDTV. This highlights how we need to be careful on social media and use fact-checking to know what’s true and what’s not.