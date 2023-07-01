ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 18:34:09
Kamal Haasan's playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan's Instagram Reel is winning internet

Shruti Haasan amused her followers by sharing an Instagram reel featuring a special appearance by her father, renowned actor Kamal Haasan. The clip initially showed Shruti grooving to a song, but the real surprise came when Kamal Haasan made a goofy entry towards the end, singing his iconic 1986 title track from the film Vikram. Fans couldn’t get enough of this adorable father-daughter moment, showering it with love and praises.

Shruti Haasan’s adorable video

In the video, as we can see the goofy moment led by the father-daughter duo, we couldn’t help but go all awed by the two. Sharing the adorable video, Shruti Haasan wrote, “Awesome day with an awesome person ❤️ @ikamalhaasan”

We can see Shruti looking stunning in her metalhead black t-shirt teamed with her sleek black straight hair and minimal accessories. While Kamal Haasan looked stunning in his casuals.

Here take a look at the video-

Looks like, the two share a beautiful bond with each other. Soon after Shruti shared the video on her social media handle, fans too couldn’t help but go gush over their cuteness.

Reactions

One wrote, “What a legendary actor…and her dad”

Another wrote, “Seriously no one can do like him but the most closest one to him will be urs.@shrutzhaasan”

A third user wrote, “Shruti ji kya baat hai yeh khushi sirf aur sirf family ke sath hone se hi aati hai superb cute video and Shruti ji wish you all the best your great future life”

Do you love this adorable father-daughter duo too? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News