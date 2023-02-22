The fact that Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar don’t really have the best of equations is something which is no hidden fact. For quite a long time, especially since last year, the two of them have been involved in a legal tussle against each other. Both of them have never really shied away from taking potshots at each other and when it comes to going legal all the way, the duo have never compromised even one bit in that aspect. Ever since the legal tussle started between the two in a case of defamation as per reports in the media, the duo have not really spoken much to each other or about each other. This time however, we see Kangana Ranaut doing the unthinkable. She was seen going all praises for Javed Akhtar’s latest action in Pakistan and well, we love it.

For the unversed, during his latest visit to Lahore in Pakistan, Javed Akhtar, like a true Indian and patriot managed to talk about how the perpetrators and masterminds of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai are still roaming free in this country. This genuinely impressed Kangana to a great extent and that’s why, despite having personal life differences, she didn’t shy away from showing her love for Javed Akhtar’s gesture in Pakistan as it boils down to one common cause and that’s for the best interest of the country. See below folks –

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

