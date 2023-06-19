Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya Wow In Wedding Avatar, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Attend

Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on 18th June Sunday. The event was attended by many celebrities who showered the couple with blessings. The grand wedding occurred in Mumbai and was attended by many Bollywood biggies, including Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh, and others. Here check out the couple’s look for the wedding.

The pictures from the wedding are floating all over the internet. The bride made a gorgeous red lehenga with gold work. The beautiful accessories and her minimalistic style rounded her appearance. Drisha looked like an angel and smiled while coming toward Karan Deol.

On the other hand, Karan Deol looked captivating in a creamy sherwani with a matching dupatta and pagadi. The duo complimented each other and grabbed attention.

While the most stylish and buzzed couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, attended the reception ceremony in black and white avatars. In addition, Ranveer Singh’s father also attends the wedding. Ranveer looked classy in an all-white sherwani, while Deepika looked beautiful in a black anarkali dress. The duo looked like a perfect couple of goals.

Karan Deol’s wedding festivities began on 15th June, starting with Roka, Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi in Mumbai. The duo has been dating for a long time and is finally together—the heartiest congratulations to the newly wedded couple.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone and Papa Bhavnani at Karan Deol Wedding reception ♥️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/C0oAQSGXZV — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

