Good News: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged, to get married soon

Know the latest about Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and what's happening at his end. From the news of his engagement to him getting married, see what all is happening at his end

Sunny Deol is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man is a legend in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that comes from his end wins hearts for real. The Deol family has entertained the Hindi film fraternity for the longest time and well, right now, after Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, Karan Deol is all set to entertain the fans with his presence.

Know more about Karan Deol and what’s happening at his end regarding engagement and marriage:

Well, as per the latest media reports in E-Times, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get hitched. The actor reportedly got engaged a few months back to his long-time girlfriend. Unlike majority of the other celebrities, Karan Deol opted for a low-key engagement ceremony on the special occasion of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s wedding anniversary. The wedding preparations are currently in full swing. The engagement reportedly happened a few months ago and the wedding is scheduled for next month. As per reports, it is set to be a low-key affair. His fiance reportedly doesn’t belong to the film industry.

Work Front:

Karan Deol marked his acting debut in Sunny Deol's directorial, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.