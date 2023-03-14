Karan Johar is one of the finest and most iconic filmmakers that we have in this country. He’s been the main reason why the generation of the 90s and 2000s were blessed with big movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, K3G, My Name Is Khan, and many more. Since the past seven years, Karan Johar has focused more on his Production house as a Producer and in the process, he’s achieved tremendous amount of success and fame. After 7 long years, Karan Johar will be directing “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and well, the shooting of the film is finally complete after multiple schedules. After the shoot got over, Karan Johar took to social media so share his thoughts in an emotional way and well, we are forced to hold onto our tears. He wrote,

“It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani”

