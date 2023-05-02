Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani activate strong iPhone selfie game, learn new hacks

Check out how Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani are melting hearts with their latest selfies on Instagram stories

Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani are two of the most beautiful and popular actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. While Kareena Kapoor is many years senior to Disha Patani in terms of both age and experience in the Indian entertainment industry, Disha Patani, on the other hand has been doing good quality work in B-Town and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in a professional way. Both of them are immensely popular in today’s time and well, when it comes to engaging with fans on social media, both of them have got a tremendous presence in the entertainment space.

The thing with both Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani is that they are both immensely active on Instagram. That’s why, whenever they get some time away from the hustle and bustle of their daily life, they love to share new posts on their Instagram handle to win hearts of fans. Well, this time, their latest social media content is quite similar to each other. Both of them are seen happily sharing cute and adorable selfies on their Instagram handle and well, we love their swag for real. Well, do you all want to check out their latest social media posts and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to compare both Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani's social media posts, how much will you be rating them individually?