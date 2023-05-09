ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stunning and incredible divas that we have presently in the Hindi entertainment industry and for more than a decade. Check out her latest special morning sunkissed snap that will melt your hearts

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 May,2023 04:01:02
Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most droolworthy and adorable actresses and performing artistes that we are all bessed to have in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, the actress started blossoming in her professional career immediately after her successful debut in the early years of the 2000 decade and well, ever since then, Kareena has achieved all the happiness, success and professional accolades that she’s always deserved due to her hard work and efforts. Kareena Kapoor is someone who as a personality has never really been afraid of taking bold calls and that’s why, from doing commercially successful movies to critically-acclaimed projects, she’s done it all. She’s done all of this at a time when a lot of other actresses would be scared to take that risk.

Check out this latest super cute snap from Kareena Kapoor’s end that will melt your hearts for real:

Today, Kareena Kapoor is not just a successful celebrity and actress but also a gorgeous and beautiful mother. She takes care of her grooming and fitness to a tremendous extent and that’s why, even today at this age, fitness remains as her top priority. Well, it is her fitness level that also helps her in keeping a healthy and nourished skin. Well, of you have it, why not flaunt it? Well, that’s exactly what Bebo did in her latest Instagram snaps as she flaunts her sunkissed natural glow in her latest Instagram snap and well, we are truly in awe. See here –

Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries 805200

Work Front:

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in The Crew movie alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. We wait for more updates. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani activate strong iPhone selfie game, learn new hacks
Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani activate strong iPhone selfie game, learn new hacks
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Tashan Was Ahead Of Its Times
Tashan Was Ahead Of Its Times
"It was never on my mind to become a star," Kareena Kapoor on acting in Bollywood
"It was never on my mind to become a star," Kareena Kapoor on acting in Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor is ready to start shopping spree, see latest snaps
Kareena Kapoor is ready to start shopping spree, see latest snaps
Latest Stories
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Read Latest News