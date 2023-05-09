Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stunning and incredible divas that we have presently in the Hindi entertainment industry and for more than a decade. Check out her latest special morning sunkissed snap that will melt your hearts

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most droolworthy and adorable actresses and performing artistes that we are all bessed to have in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, the actress started blossoming in her professional career immediately after her successful debut in the early years of the 2000 decade and well, ever since then, Kareena has achieved all the happiness, success and professional accolades that she’s always deserved due to her hard work and efforts. Kareena Kapoor is someone who as a personality has never really been afraid of taking bold calls and that’s why, from doing commercially successful movies to critically-acclaimed projects, she’s done it all. She’s done all of this at a time when a lot of other actresses would be scared to take that risk.

Check out this latest super cute snap from Kareena Kapoor’s end that will melt your hearts for real:

Today, Kareena Kapoor is not just a successful celebrity and actress but also a gorgeous and beautiful mother. She takes care of her grooming and fitness to a tremendous extent and that’s why, even today at this age, fitness remains as her top priority. Well, it is her fitness level that also helps her in keeping a healthy and nourished skin. Well, of you have it, why not flaunt it? Well, that’s exactly what Bebo did in her latest Instagram snaps as she flaunts her sunkissed natural glow in her latest Instagram snap and well, we are truly in awe. See here –

Work Front:

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in The Crew movie alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. We wait for more updates. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com