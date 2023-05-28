ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor is all ‘Monaco bound’, see pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is set to make her highly anticipated debut at the prestigious F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, a spectacular event slated to take place from 26th to 28th May

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 12:55:22
Kareena Kapoor is all ‘Monaco bound’, see pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is set to make her highly anticipated debut at the prestigious F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, a spectacular event slated to take place from 26th to 28th May. This extraordinary appearance by Kareena Kapoor marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career, aligning her with the ranks of global icons such as Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Christiano Ronaldo, who have graced this grand occasion in the past.

As per reports, the enigmatic actress is not only attending the event but also intends to participate in the practice session on 27th May, forging connections with the elite world of Grand Prix drivers. Brace yourself for an awe-inspiring display of glamour, talent, and unparalleled excitement as Kareena Kapoor adds her star power to this illustrious sporting extravaganza.

Kareena Kapoor’s Monaco bound moment

The actress shared a candid picture straight from her flight. In the picture, we can see her all adorned in stylish casuals, while she asserted that she couldn’t hold back her excitement to attend the big event. Check out below-

Kareena Kapoor is all ‘Monaco bound’, see pic 810805

The F1 Grand Prix

The F1 Grand Prix is a highly anticipated and prestigious international motorsport event that captivates audiences around the globe. Known for its exhilarating races and glamorous atmosphere, the Grand Prix showcases the pinnacle of automotive engineering, speed, and skill. With a series of races held in different countries throughout the year, the Grand Prix brings together the world’s top racing teams and drivers to compete for the ultimate prize.

The Grand Prix is a spectacle of power, precision, and adrenaline as the drivers maneuver their high-performance cars around challenging circuits, pushing the limits of speed and control. The race tracks, carefully designed to test the drivers’ skills and endurance, feature thrilling turns, long straights, and demanding corners that require split-second decisions and razor-sharp reflexes.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kareena Kapoor is busy waiting at airport, check out why
Kareena Kapoor is busy waiting at airport, check out why
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Kriti Sanon and Tabu enjoy tea together, talk about missing Kareena Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Tabu enjoy tea together, talk about missing Kareena Kapoor
“Dearest Bebollas”, Kareena Kapoor gets heart-felt note of gratitude from a friend, here’s why
“Dearest Bebollas”, Kareena Kapoor gets heart-felt note of gratitude from a friend, here’s why
Latest Stories
Pooja Hegde jets off to Goa, see what’s happening
Pooja Hegde jets off to Goa, see what’s happening
Ram Charan To Produce Pseudo-Historic Costume Drama "The India House"
Ram Charan To Produce Pseudo-Historic Costume Drama "The India House"
IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown
IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Read Latest News