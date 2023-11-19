Kareena Kapoor is all obsessed with her hot husband Saif Ali Khan, here’s how

Over the weekend, Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor charmed fans as she took to her Instagram to offer a sneak peek into her picturesque holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan. In a series of captivating pictures, Saif exuded laid-back charm, donning a breezy white T-shirt that sported the intriguing label ‘Beach Gstaad.’ Against the backdrop of sandy beaches and the vast expanse of the ocean, the actor effortlessly posed, completing his casual look with a pair of comfortable boxers and sleek black shades.

The playful caption accompanying the post hinted at Saif’s apparent knack for turning his vacation into a potential advertisement for the next holiday destination. Kareena humorously mused, “Is he advertising the next holiday destination… while still on holiday!!!???? ❤️❤️ #MyHotHusband ❤️#MySaifu.” The affectionate hashtags used by Kareena reflected the couple’s endearing nicknames for each other, giving fans a glimpse of the deep bond they share.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, undeniably one of Bollywood’s power couples, have a knack for creating a buzz with their every move. Just a few days prior to the holiday revelation, the duo had set social media abuzz with their departure for a vacation, accompanied by their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. This delightful family escapade followed their joyous Diwali celebrations with loved ones, and a viral airport video captured the anticipation surrounding their getaway. As the couple continues to enamor fans with their glamorous yet relatable lives, these glimpses into their vacations only serve to amplify the public’s fascination with the enchanting world of Saif and Kareena.