Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos]

Masaba Gupta recently shared a mesmerizing look donned by none other than Bollywood's beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan. Masaba Gupta recently launched her first bridal collection aboard

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023 04:15:59
Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos] 862812
Credit: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Bridal fashion is an amalgamation of dreams and aspirations, where the ethereal and the practical merge to craft a once-in-a-lifetime vision. It’s a world where fabrics, cuts, and colours are carefully chosen to reflect not only individual style but also cultural traditions. And Masaba Gupta definitely does it right with her work.

The journey of selecting the perfect bridal ensemble is a transformative experience, where every detail, from the silhouette to the embellishments, is infused with the promise of forever. Bridal fashion transcends mere garments; it’s an art form that encapsulates the essence of love and commitment, making each bride a radiant symbol of her unique love story. In the pages that follow, we’ll delve into the enchanting world of bridal fashion, exploring the trends, traditions, and timeless elegance that make it an integral part of every wedding celebration.

Masaba Gupta recently shared a mesmerizing look donned by none other than Bollywood’s beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan. Masaba Gupta recently launched her first bridal collection aboard. The ensemble, titled the ‘Ochre Neel-Kamal Lehenga,’ was unveiled with an expression of immense pride by Masaba. It showcases an exquisite blend of artistic motifs, featuring the ‘Son-chidiya,’ ‘Neel-Kamal,’ ‘Haathphool,’ and ‘Jaali,’ which are some of Masaba’s personal favourites.

The lehenga itself is a visual masterpiece, boasting three vibrant shades of yellow. Each hue represents the profound emotions of joy, hope, and celebration, which are deeply intertwined with the grandeur of wedding festivities. It’s a reflection of the designer’s keen eye for capturing the essence of special moments in fashion.

Check out photos:

Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos] 862810

Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos] 862811

Source: Instagram

Designed with a bride’s sangeet ceremony in mind, this outfit redefines bridal wear with its simplicity and sheer elegance. The embroidered lehenga is a testament to Masaba’s artistic brilliance, featuring striking orange and yellow panels accentuated by intricate, statement embroidery. It’s a sartorial masterpiece that beautifully combines tradition and modernity.

For fashion enthusiasts eager to embrace this extraordinary collection, the ‘Ochre Neel-Kamal Lehenga’ by Masaba Gupta is available at select House of Masaba stores and online. This remarkable creation not only captures the spirit of festive celebrations but also exemplifies the timeless allure of Indian fashion at its finest.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861716
Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Shares Unseen Photos From Film
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861079
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma 860928
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out 860931
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out
Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860876
Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860588
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees

Latest Stories

Nupur Sanon personifies beauty in a stunning Rs. 36900 green kurta and gharara set [Photos] 862738
Nupur Sanon personifies beauty in a stunning Rs. 36900 green kurta and gharara set [Photos]
Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration 862835
Saree To Salwar Suit: Shilpa Shetty’s Traditional Collection Is Perfect Festive Inspiration
In Photos: YRKKH actress Pranali Rathod’s love for ‘dessert’ is eternal, here’s proof 862870
In Photos: YRKKH actress Pranali Rathod’s love for ‘dessert’ is eternal, here’s proof
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma serve ‘power couple’ goals and how, check out 862814
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma serve ‘power couple’ goals and how, check out
Airport Fashion For Women: Raashi Khanna and Manushi Chhillar’s style guide 862849
Airport Fashion For Women: Raashi Khanna and Manushi Chhillar’s style guide
Inside Malavika Mohanan & Aditya’s ‘sibling day out’ in London, Check out photos 862808
Inside Malavika Mohanan & Aditya’s ‘sibling day out’ in London, Check out photos
Read Latest News