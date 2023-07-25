Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out

Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, is taking her casual fashion a level up in her latest Instagram dump. Known for her unique style, ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum has constantly impressed her fans. The actress is ruling over hearts with her new avatar in vintage fashion in denim.

Kareena Kapoor’s Vintage Look

In the latest Instagram picture, Kareena wore a blue striped shirt tucked in with blue denim jeans secured with a belt. She ditched makeup and accessories and rounded her appearance with an open hairstyle; she held a bag in her hand and brown boots.

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed her Monday mood in the Cotswolds. She posed in front of old vintage architecture in England. She captioned her post, “Monday Mood in the Cotswolds.”

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her vacation time with her amazing family. She has been sharing the vacation pictures on her Instagram profile, and in no time, all the pictures go viral on the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Movies

The actress has exceptional acting skills; she has worked in films like Heroine, Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chadda, Ra.One, Good Newz, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodygaur, Ki & Ka, Veere Di Wedding, and many others.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s vintage look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates in the future.