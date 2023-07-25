ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of Bollywood. She loves fashion and never misses a chance to flaunt her style. Check out other vintage denim look in the latest Instagram

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 10:00:01
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out 837128

Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, is taking her casual fashion a level up in her latest Instagram dump. Known for her unique style, ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum has constantly impressed her fans. The actress is ruling over hearts with her new avatar in vintage fashion in denim.

Kareena Kapoor’s Vintage Look

In the latest Instagram picture, Kareena wore a blue striped shirt tucked in with blue denim jeans secured with a belt. She ditched makeup and accessories and rounded her appearance with an open hairstyle; she held a bag in her hand and brown boots.

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed her Monday mood in the Cotswolds. She posed in front of old vintage architecture in England. She captioned her post, “Monday Mood in the Cotswolds.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out 837127

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her vacation time with her amazing family. She has been sharing the vacation pictures on her Instagram profile, and in no time, all the pictures go viral on the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Movies

The actress has exceptional acting skills; she has worked in films like Heroine, Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chadda, Ra.One, Good Newz, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodygaur, Ki & Ka, Veere Di Wedding, and many others.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s vintage look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic 822437
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon 814859
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever 814700
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew 807512
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew
What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch? 804553
What’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Summer Special Lunch?
Karisma Kapoor's adorable throwback moment with Kareena Kapoor is sibling goals 795556
Karisma Kapoor’s adorable throwback moment with Kareena Kapoor is sibling goals
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti 837185
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas 837182
Birdbox Barcelona Is Birdbrained Bakwas
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 837178
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again 837179
Jaya Bachchan-Shabana Azmi To Be Cast Together Again
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837131
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics 837105
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics
Read Latest News