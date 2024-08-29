Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Real Definition Of Luxurious Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her role in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which received positive reviews from the critics and audience and earned 157 crores at the box office. Bebo will reteam with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in the Cop Universe film Singham Again. Apart from acting skills, the diva’s social media presence is always different from theirs, and today’s post is one example. Today, Kareena Kapoor shares a profound and inspiring message about the true essence of Luxury in life.

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Story-

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor shared a post of Clint Eastwood, a famous American actor and Film director, inspiring quote, “Don’t look for Luxury in watches and bracelets, don’t look for it in mansions or sailboats. Luxury is laughter and friends, Luxury is not being sick, Luxury is the rain on your face, Luxury is hugs and kisses.”

Further expanding on her definition of Luxury, the quote: “Don’t look for Luxury in stores or in gifts, don’t look for it in parties or events. Luxury is that people love you, Luxury is that they respect you, Luxury is that your parents live, Luxury is being able to play with your grandchildren, Luxury is those little things that cannot be bought with money.”

With these words, Kareena Kapoor invites her audience to reflect on life’s intangible and invaluable aspects. She also suggests that the real treasures are found in meaningful relationships and the love and respect we receive from family and friends, making us feel valued and appreciated.

Kareena’s inspiring post serves as a powerful reminder to appreciate the everyday moments and the people who enrich our lives. It encourages a shift in focus from the allure of material wealth to the priceless joys that truly define a fulfilling life, leaving us feeling inspired and uplifted.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.