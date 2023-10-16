Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Husband Saif Ali Khan Happy Anniversary; Their Picture Of Togetherness Is All Couple Goals

It’s been a blissful 11 years of marriage for the Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The duo got married on 16 October, 2012. Age has never been a factor determining love, and this couple stands as an embodiment of this principle in love. Now, they are happy with their family growing up with the birth of their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Today, on their anniversary, Kareena and Saif exude all the positive energy in the picture posted. Kareena takes the onus of wishing her hubby dearest on their anniversary. And along with these wishes, she exhibits her love for Pizza.

Kareena is seen in a light blue shirt and pants, with a dark-coloured jacket. Saif is seen in kurta and pyjama, with a leather jacket worn. Happiness and smiles are seen all through these pictures as Kareena is enjoying the bite of her favourite pizza. She says that Pizza bonds them together!!

She writes on social media,

kareenakapoorkhan

37 m

This is US❤️🥰💥

You,Me and Pizza…❤️Forever Kinda Love…

Happy Anniversary husband…😍♾️

Yes, they are made for each other!! You can check out their bond of love and happiness in this picture shared by Kareena on their big day!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing the happy duo of Kareena and Saif all the very best for their future!! Wishing them a Happy Anniversary!!