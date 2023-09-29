Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Birthday Wish To Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Khemmu's Daughter Inaaya

If Kareen Kapoor’s latest Instagram post won’t make you awe, then what will? Our beloved Bebo loves to keep her fans engaged through her regular social media posts, giving insights from her personal and professional life. And today, she posted some super adorable photos of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu’s little princess Inaaya wishing for her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor’s Adorable Birthday Wish

In the photos, Inaaya plays with Kareena and Saif’s sons Taimur and Jeh. While sharing these moments, Kareena captioned the post, “Happy birthday, our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake, and happiness always …❤️❤️

@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu.”

In the first image, Taimur and Inaaya pose for a photo in the garden space. The duo smiled for the photo, serving cousins’ goals. In the other snap, Kareena feeds Inaaya with her son Taimur. Lastly, Innaya holds hands with her little brother Jeh in the play house.

Kareena Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Jaane Jaan, marking her debut in the OTT space. This film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and will stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu welcomed their child Inaaya on 29 September 2017; she turned six years old in 2023.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.