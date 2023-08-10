ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of fashion. The diva takes the courage to style herself in a white dress in the rainy season. Check it out below in the article

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 10:15:32
Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day

Bebo, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of the Bollywood industry, has never failed to impress with her style and looks. When it comes to fashion, the diva always steps her best foot forward, which makes her the inspiration of many. And embracing a white dress in the rainy season, only one can, and that is our beloved Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor’s Courageous Look

The queen of hearts in the latest pictures wore a beautiful off-white plunging neckline with collar and thigh-high slit dress. The gold metal around her waist adds a pinch of glamour to the simple look. She embraced her classy look in the white dress by the renowned designer Tanya Ghavri.

But wait, there is more! Kareena elevates her courageous look with pair of gold stud earrings. In addition, her sleek hairstyle, smokey eye make, and nude lips add up to her edgy glam. Her green toe-point heels make her appearance stunning. Kudos to the amazing stylists Mitesh Rajani and Mickey Contractor, who contributed to the new look.

Kareena Kapoor captioned her post, “Plucked up the courage to wear white on a rainy day!.”

Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day 841796

Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day 841797

Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day 841798

However, Sheldon Santos captured the beauty in her edgy and exquisite fashion through his lens in striking poses. Kareena aced with her simplicity in the white look.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s courageous white look? Please drop your views in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

