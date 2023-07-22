Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother

Kareena Kapoor, the ever-relatable mom, never fails to keep it real when it comes to motherhood! Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself savoring a plate of delicious pancakes. But wait, there’s a hilarious twist! In her signature witty style, Kareena spilled the beans on the joys of motherhood as she wrote, “anyone else always end up eating their kids’ breakfast?”

With her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor once again proves that she’s not only the glamorous diva on the red carpet but also the down-to-earth mom we can all relate to. Her unfiltered moments and honest revelations bring a smile to our faces and remind us that being a mom is full of surprises and laughter.

Check out the picture below-

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor was seen doting on her two adorable sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. As the proud mother of these young cherubs, Kareena radiated pure joy every time she is seen out with her sons and husband Saif Ali Khan. Taimur, born on December 20, 2016, was Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan’s first child, and his charming personality and adorable antics have won the hearts of fans all over. Jehangir Ali Khan, affectionately known as Jeh, was born on February 21, 2021, making him the younger addition to their beautiful family.

