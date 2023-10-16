Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen photos from her upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders' as she produced her first film.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 10:20:25
Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861716
Credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

After marking her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor makes her debut as a Producer in her upcoming film ‘The Buckingham Murders’. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared unseen photos from her thriller film and expressed her experience with a long paragraph in her caption.

Check out unseen photos:-

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861710

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861711

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861712

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861713

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861714

Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861715

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a glimpse of her upcoming film. Kareena reveals that this is a special film for her as she has been waiting for such a role for a long time. She says, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…”

Further, she revealed that her new film premiered at the British Film Institute. She said, “Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears… It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey… in the world of movies.”

Expressing her excitement, she said, “I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made… into the world of जस भामरा I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861079
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma 860928
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out 860931
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out
Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860876
Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860588
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees
Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut's style guide 859842
Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut’s style guide

Latest Stories

Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress 861671
Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress
Exclusive: Amit Pachori to enter Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee S 861721
Exclusive: Amit Pachori to enter Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Hairstyles For Girls: Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen & Pranita Subhash’ trendsetting cues 861583
Hairstyles For Girls: Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen & Pranita Subhash’ trendsetting cues
My husband Vicky Jain inspired me to take up Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande 861474
My husband Vicky Jain inspired me to take up Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande
[Photos] Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Super Chic Style In Three-piece Co ord Set 861659
[Photos] Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Super Chic Style In Three-piece Co ord Set
Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos] 861573
Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos]
Read Latest News