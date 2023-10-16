Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film

After marking her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor makes her debut as a Producer in her upcoming film ‘The Buckingham Murders’. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared unseen photos from her thriller film and expressed her experience with a long paragraph in her caption.

Check out unseen photos:-

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a glimpse of her upcoming film. Kareena reveals that this is a special film for her as she has been waiting for such a role for a long time. She says, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…”

Further, she revealed that her new film premiered at the British Film Institute. She said, “Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears… It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey… in the world of movies.”

Expressing her excitement, she said, “I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made… into the world of जस भामरा I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.”

