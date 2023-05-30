ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor's "Monaco" diaries

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 07:02:21
Kareena Kapoor, the glamorous Bollywood diva, has taken Monaco by storm as she graces the prestigious F1 Grand Prix 2023. Stepping into the world of grandiose, Kareena is currently having her moment in this star-studded event.

Kareena was also spotted alongside former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, creating a buzz among fans and media alike. With her undeniable star power and magnetic personality, Kareena Kapoor continues to prove that she is not just a silver screen sensation but a force to be reckoned with in any glamorous setting.

Kareena’s style in Monaco

Kareena Kapoor, the epitome of boss lady vibes, is making heads turn in Monaco with her astounding Puma pantsuit. Unleashing her sartorial prowess, she effortlessly embraces the stylish black blazer, paired impeccably with Puma’s black and white joggers. With each step she takes, her white sneakers add a touch of sporty elegance to her ensemble. But that’s not all – Kareena takes her fashion game to another level with a bold brick red lipstick, making a statement that demands attention.

With her impeccable style and confident demeanor, Kareena Kapoor proves time and time again that she reigns as the ultimate fashion queen. Monaco is merely the runway where she showcases her unrivaled fashion prowess, leaving us all in awe of her impeccable sense of style and her ability to slay any outfit with panache.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

