Karishma Tanna Is Ray Of Sunshine Yellow Blouse And Skirt With Cape, See Photos

Karishma Tanna is setting the fashion bar high with her latest indo-western style. The diva knows how to draw attention to her with her exquisite outfit choice. This time, she blends the timeless traditional charm with the modern allure in three piece of outfit. Let’s have a closer look below.

Karishma Tanna’s Sunshine Look

Wow, wow, and wow, Karishma Tanna knows how to rule over hearts with her fashion, and this time, she opts for a beautiful yellow coordinated set. Her ensemble includes a sleeveless embellished golden plunging blouse paired with a satin front skirt, creating a traditional look. The organza cape attached to her shoulders gives her a touch of charm and makes her look like a fairy Princess in this combination avatar. And the yellow color looks nothing short of a ray of sunshine.

What sets the look to another level is her styling sense. The diva opts for a sleek high bun with the spike bangs. The bold black eyeliner accentuates her sharp eyes. The rosy cheeks glow with the yellow charm. The golden jhumkas complement her overall appearance. At the same time, the golden high heels uplift her style. The diva makes us fall for her in the striking poses and top-notch style statement throughout the photos.

Did you like Karishma Tanna’s stunning style in an indo-western look? Drop your views in the comments box.