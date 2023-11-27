Karishma Tanna Looks Like A Piece Of ‘Art’ In Monochromatic Photos

Karishma Tanna recently served a fashion moment that rules over hearts with effortless charm. In the timeless elegance of black, the diva channels her inner beauty in the black ensemble with exquisite style. The impact of her sassy glam has left us spellbound. Let’s take a closer look below.

Karishma Tanna’s Monochromatic Photos

Karishma proves to be a heartthrob in the perfect matte black ensemble from Advait and Sesaao, the clothing brands. She wore a black bralette defining her jaw-dropping neckline paired with a matching cropped jacket attached with a hanging jacket, creating a trendy look. She pairs her look with matching high-waist pants, serving a refreshing look.

In contrast, the actress gives her look a classy touch with the shiny necklace and matching hoop earrings. Her messy hairstyle with the side part flicks looks stylish. The winged eyeliner gives her eyes an edge appearance. At the same time, the nude lips complement her charm. The diva balances grace and style effortlessly in her black glam.

In the series of photos, she poses in a striking moment, looking nothing short of a piece of art in the monochromatic photos. Her every avatar makes us fall for her beauty in the artistic clicks. She looks stunning.

Did you like Karishma Tanna’s black glam? Drop your views in the comments box below.