Karishma Tanna Wishes Valentine’s To Husband Varun Bangera In Sweetest Way, See Here

Karishma Tanna‘s Valentine’s wish is the sweetest on the internet today. The actress often shares mushy pictures with her beloved husband, Varun Bangera. And it’s always a treat to watch them together. As today is the day of celebrating love, how can the actress don’t celebrate it? The actress dropped some adorable pictures wishing the love of her life on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s to my partner in crime. Love you @varun_bangera. And my Familia. Happy Valentine’s my lovely Insta family,” Karishma captioned her post. The actress shows her bond with Varun and his family in a series of photos. And it is a treat to watch.

In the first click, Karishma and Varun pose like an ideal couple in a comfy white co-ord set twinning with each other. The next picture shows Karishma and Varun’s mother, creating a sweet family. And in the latest couple of photos, the actress drops selfies featuring Varun and Karishma posing with pet dogs. What could be a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Karishma knows love is not only about couples but also about families and living beings, and this makes her different from the rest. Undoubtedly, it is the sweetest Valentine’s wish one could ever think of.

