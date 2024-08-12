Katrina Kaif kept pausing to talk with husband Vicky Kaushal while watching ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’

It has been about a couple of days since the Netflix film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba released and despite the film receiving some mixed reviews otherwise, if there has been one constant, it has been how actor Sunny Kaushal has received immense love and critical acclaim for his performance in the sequel.

While the actor’s talent was never questioned, films like this certainly put him on the map and get everyone to notice the actor more than others.

And while everyone has been raving about the film, his family and loved one did not cease to do that as well. While brother Vicky Kaushal kept it simple, his sister-in-law and actor Katrina Kaif showered him and the film, great words of appreciation.

Sharing a snippet of Sunny Kaushal from the film having paused it, Kaif posted, ‘#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba @netflix_in Loved…. Too much fun…. Had to keep pausing to tell my husband theories about the plot… Congratulations @anandlrai @jaypraddesai @kanikad @taapseepannu too good @jimmyshergill killed it @vikrantmassey amazing as always @sunsunnykhez ahhhh you took me by surprise and after this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can ever imagine…promise to never bother you…’-

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to Hasseen Dillruba that released about two years on Netflix to rave reviews and went on to perform incredibly well for the streaming platform.