Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest and most adorable pairs that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that the pair have dated before eventually taking their relationship to the next level and getting married. For the unversed, when the two of them started dating for the first time, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps. However, the wonderful news was made public only on the big day of their wedding. Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif compliment each other wonderfully and with great effect. Well, that’s why, their mutual positive vibe helps them to get the best out of each other as professional artistes.

Know more about what Katrina Kaif finds annoying about Vicky Kaushal:

While more often than not, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are always all praises for each other, there was this one fun occasion during an interview where Katrina Kaif was asked about the sweetest and most annoying habit of Vicky Kaushal. While talking about the sweetest part, Katrina had spoken about how much she loves his vibe whenever he dances freely anywhere, the most annoying habit was quite an interesting one. She revealed that at times, Vicky Kaushal can be quite stubborn. Well, year it straight from the horse’s mouth in the viral video. See below folks –

Well, aren’t the two of them cute couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term? May God give them all the happiness that they deserve together as a couple. What’s your opinion on this fun video readers? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com