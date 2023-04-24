ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"

Check out these pretty photos of Katrina Kaif from Eid celebrations that Vaani Kapoor appreciates

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 07:55:13
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"

Katrina Kaif is one of the prettiest and most enchanting beauties in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started to get her share of fandom and monumental success in B-Town after the 2000 decade and well, that’s why, today, she’s that A-lister actress who truly needs no introduction. Her fandom and popularity has grown to that extent today that she genuinely doesn’t have to depend on box office success to rely on the same. Her last movie was Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the movie didn’t do as well as she would’ve liked or hoped for in the box office.

Check out how Katrina Kaif is melting hearts with her stunning personality in Eid photos:

Katrina Kaif is someone who loves to celebrate all festivals with equal grace, happiness and prosperity. Well, that’s why, she was seen looking her absolute best at Aayush Sharma’s Eid party earlier. We saw her slay with perfection when she got papped by the photographers. Now, it was time for her to slay it in her Instagram post. Well, any guesses who loved it and dropped an adorable comment to praise Kat? None other than Vaani Kapoor. Check out below –

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty" 800436

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty" 800437

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty" 800438

 

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty" 800512

 

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and also Jee Le Zaraa movie alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
In pics: Katrina Kaif’s day out in beach with her gal pals
In pics: Katrina Kaif’s day out in beach with her gal pals
Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now)
Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now)
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
ROFL: Katrina Kaif has hilarious response on accusation of not liking Salman Khan's Instagram posts
ROFL: Katrina Kaif has hilarious response on accusation of not liking Salman Khan's Instagram posts
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Read Latest News