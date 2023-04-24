Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"

Katrina Kaif is one of the prettiest and most enchanting beauties in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started to get her share of fandom and monumental success in B-Town after the 2000 decade and well, that’s why, today, she’s that A-lister actress who truly needs no introduction. Her fandom and popularity has grown to that extent today that she genuinely doesn’t have to depend on box office success to rely on the same. Her last movie was Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the movie didn’t do as well as she would’ve liked or hoped for in the box office.

Katrina Kaif is someone who loves to celebrate all festivals with equal grace, happiness and prosperity. Well, that’s why, she was seen looking her absolute best at Aayush Sharma’s Eid party earlier. We saw her slay with perfection when she got papped by the photographers. Now, it was time for her to slay it in her Instagram post. Well, any guesses who loved it and dropped an adorable comment to praise Kat? None other than Vaani Kapoor. Check out below –

As far as work is concerned, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and also Jee Le Zaraa movie alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.