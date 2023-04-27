ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina Kaif shows how fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 07:55:42
Katrina Kaif is always known for her fitness. She is venerated as one of the fittest stars in the country. The actress follows a strict fitness routine in life. However, while fitness remains constant in her life, Kaif also shows that fitness doesn’t mean boring clothes, always! She makes sure that her fitness and fashion quotients go hand-in-hand. Here’s how!

Katrina Kaif in gym co-ords

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a stylish sea-green printed gym co-Ords. The top featured sleeveless and crop armour, that she teamed with high-waisted green printed pants. She completed the look with stylish pair of shoes. She completed the look with her sleek ponytail and no makeup.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified
Lunge, squat, skip or sprint! Every movement is a win in the NanoFlex TR – A training shoe which is as versatile as your workout” The athleisure outfit is from the racks of Reebok India.

Katrina Kaif’s fitness

Whether she is shooting or not shooting, the actress doesn’t fail to follow a strict fitness routine. Earlier in an interview, she revealed, “The time period when I am not shooting, I call it my maintaining phase. If I am not training for a particular target required for a movie, then I try and get a lot of variety in my training. I do a mix of pilates, swimming, yoga, jogging and weight training. I usually listen to my body and like to do what I want to that particular day. But, I try to workout five-tosix hours a week, that’s the target I maintain.” She also added, that even if she has cheat meals, it should be healthy and homemade, she said, “If you make me a brownie with almond flour, cocoa powder, honey and egg, then I will enjoy that. It doesn’t need to be a brownie made with sugar. I enjoy rich food but it doesn’t have to be processed,” as quoted by Indulge Express.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

