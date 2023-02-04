Katrina Kaif, the stunning Bollywood actress, has her own makeup brand called Kay Beauty. In a video shared by her, she shared the tips and tricks behind her flawless makeup, which can be achieved in just 5 minutes. The actor, who usually keeps it subtle with her makeup, has a simple yet effective routine that can be followed by anyone looking to achieve a quick and easy makeup look.

The first step in Katrina’s routine is to moisturize one’s face to ensure that their makeup does not look flaky or budge. This step is especially important for those with flaky skin. After moisturizing, the next step is to fill in your eyebrows using an eyebrow pencil or dark brown eye shadow. This is an essential step as it helps frame your face and gives your eyes a more defined look.

Next, conceal any blemishes or spots, and then apply a contour powder or stick to the crease of your eyes. This step helps to add dimension to your face and create a more sculpted look. The same contour stick can be used to carve out your cheekbones and jawline, and then blended out using a beauty blender or your fingers.

Katrina also believes in contouring her forehead, as it gives you a slightly sun-kissed look. The brown eye pencil can then be used to underline the lower lash line, making your eyes appear more prominent. A hint of black kohl can be applied on the eyelids, smudged out, and blended with the lower lash line to create a smokey eye look.

Finally, the last step is to outline your lips using a lip liner and fill in the gaps with lipstick. The same lipstick can also be used as a blush, applied to the apples of your cheeks, and blended out. This gives your cheeks a rosy glow.. here is your 5 min makeup tutorial by Katrina

Source: Indian Express