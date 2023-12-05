Katrina Kaif’s “Kay Beauty” bags “Break Out Brand” of the year award

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif shared the exciting news on her Instagram handle that her beauty brand, Kay by Katrina, has secured the coveted CNBC-TV18 IBLA Break Out Brand of the Year Award. The actress radiated grace and joy in the snapshots from the award ceremony, capturing the moments of this noteworthy triumph.

In a captivating series of photos, Katrina elegantly held the prestigious award, embodying the triumph of her brand. Alongside the visuals, her caption expressed deep gratitude: “We couldn’t be more thrilled as @kaybykatrina wins the @cnbctv18india IBLA Break Out Brand of the Year Award!” The actress attributed this success to the unwavering support and love from consumers over the years, emphasising that the accolade reflects the brand’s popularity and consumer trust.

Expressing sincere appreciation, Katrina conveyed, “We have only you all to thank for the immense consumer love we’ve received through the years on our products, and this award speaks to that!” The actress committed to her loyal customer base, promising to deliver excellence, as she affirmed, “We promise to continue doing our best, ALWAYS!” Recognising consumer loyalty and the commitment to maintaining high standards underscored the award’s significance, positioning Kay by Katrina as a standout brand in the highly competitive beauty industry.