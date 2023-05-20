ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession

When it comes to fashion and style, Keerthy Suresh has always had the ability to spice up the oomph game and win hearts in any colour of her choice. Well, let's explore her obsession for pink a little more and see what's happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 May,2023 10:55:06
Keerthy Suresh is one of the finest and most admired actresses and divas that we have in the South Indian regional entertainment industry. As far as her upcoming project is concerned readers, we have an update for you. Some time back, she impressed one and all with her latest release and now, she’s all set to create impact in the best way possible in her upcoming projects. Her fan following has grown tremendously in the last few years. Well, that’s exactly why, despite having not done any movie in Bollywood or at the Pan-India level, she continues to get tremendous amount of love and affection from fans. She’s an inspiration to innumerable people all over the country, especially those ladies who want to create a niche for themselves with their own efforts and make a name for themselves in the Indian entertainment space.

Check out how Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her obsession for pink:

Whenever Keerthy Suresh shares cute and droolworthy photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle to woo and charm her fans in the best way possible, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, the beautiful actress who’s truly got an infectious smile is winning hearts with her obsession for the colour pink and well, that’s r genuinely can’t take our eyes off her. Want to check out and have a look yourself? Come on folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

