Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her upcoming movie Maamannan. The poster is giving a thrilling update from the movie, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 05:54:41
Mari Selvaraj’s highly anticipated film “Maamannan,” starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, is scheduled to hit the screens in June. To honor Worker’s Day on May 1, the film’s producers unveiled a captivating new poster, showcasing the formidable trio of Udhayanidhi, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, who promise to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.

Keerthy Suresh shares another poster look from Maamannan

Keerthy Suresh dropped the thrilling poster on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The poster gives insights from what visuals we can expect from the movie.

Earlier, on April 30, in an exciting revelation, director Mari Selvaraj unveiled a visually stunning poster for his upcoming movie, featuring the dynamic duo of Udhayanidhi and Vadivelu. The poster exudes intensity as the two actors are seated side by side, emanating fierce expressions. Udhayanidhi grips a sword or long knife, exuding power, while Vadivelu confidently holds a pistol. Their striking presence is enhanced by Vadivelu’s traditional attire of a white vesti and shirt. This captivating glimpse promises an engaging cinematic experience filled with action and intrigue.

Here take a look-

Keerthy Suresh’s work front as an actor remains vibrant and promising across various film industries. Her dedication to her craft and the diverse range of projects she chooses continue to solidify her position as a talented and sought-after performer.

Are you all excited to watch the movie on theatres? Let us know

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

