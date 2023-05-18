Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her upcoming movie Maamannan. The poster is giving a thrilling update from the movie, check out below

Mari Selvaraj’s highly anticipated film “Maamannan,” starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, is scheduled to hit the screens in June. To honor Worker’s Day on May 1, the film’s producers unveiled a captivating new poster, showcasing the formidable trio of Udhayanidhi, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, who promise to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.

Keerthy Suresh dropped the thrilling poster on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The poster gives insights from what visuals we can expect from the movie.

Earlier, on April 30, in an exciting revelation, director Mari Selvaraj unveiled a visually stunning poster for his upcoming movie, featuring the dynamic duo of Udhayanidhi and Vadivelu. The poster exudes intensity as the two actors are seated side by side, emanating fierce expressions. Udhayanidhi grips a sword or long knife, exuding power, while Vadivelu confidently holds a pistol. Their striking presence is enhanced by Vadivelu’s traditional attire of a white vesti and shirt. This captivating glimpse promises an engaging cinematic experience filled with action and intrigue.

