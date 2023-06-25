Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets

Keerthy Suresh treated her fans by sharing a series of unseen moments from the sets of her upcoming film, Maamannan, on her Instagram handle. The pictures captured the actress in her best candid moments, radiating her natural charm and gorgeous smiles.

As Keerthy showcased her genuine self, fans couldn’t help but be in absolute awe of her captivating presence. The glimpses into the Maamannan sets offer a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes magic and hint at the excitement that awaits audiences in this highly anticipated film.

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from sets

Sharing the adorable candid moments from the sets, the diva wrote, “All smiles and laughs, with the legendary team! 🖤

#MAAMANNAN releasing in cinemas near you on 29th June.

@mariselvaraj84 @udhay_stalin @arrahman #Vadivelu #FahadhFaasil @redgiantmovies_

@thenieswarcinematographer @selva_rk @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartvofficial @teamaimpro”

In the pictures, we can see the actress posing with the entire team. The diva looked stunning in her denim attire, teamed with minimal makeup and a casual ponytail.

Reactions

One wrote, “All the best for the movie team and kitty best of luck”

Another wrote, “With every picture you post, I am fully convinced that you are the symbol of beauty”

A third user wrote, “Nucleus of film industry with pure soul v lots of love from me to pure soul your kindness is something unique I have ever feel❤️”