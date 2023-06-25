ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures straight from the Maamannan sets. We can spot the actress in her best candid mood ever and we are in absolute awe with the pictures, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 09:34:10
Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets

Keerthy Suresh treated her fans by sharing a series of unseen moments from the sets of her upcoming film, Maamannan, on her Instagram handle. The pictures captured the actress in her best candid moments, radiating her natural charm and gorgeous smiles.

As Keerthy showcased her genuine self, fans couldn’t help but be in absolute awe of her captivating presence. The glimpses into the Maamannan sets offer a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes magic and hint at the excitement that awaits audiences in this highly anticipated film.

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from sets

Sharing the adorable candid moments from the sets, the diva wrote, “All smiles and laughs, with the legendary team! 🖤

#MAAMANNAN releasing in cinemas near you on 29th June.

@mariselvaraj84 @udhay_stalin @arrahman #Vadivelu #FahadhFaasil @redgiantmovies_
@thenieswarcinematographer @selva_rk @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartvofficial @teamaimpro”

Here take a look-

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819644

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819645

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819646

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819647

Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819648

In the pictures, we can see the actress posing with the entire team. The diva looked stunning in her denim attire, teamed with minimal makeup and a casual ponytail.

Reactions

One wrote, “All the best for the movie team and kitty best of luck”

Another wrote, “With every picture you post, I am fully convinced that you are the symbol of beauty”

A third user wrote, “Nucleus of film industry with pure soul v lots of love from me to pure soul your kindness is something unique I have ever feel❤️”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Keerthy Suresh gets her summer sorted with Panduri mangoes
Keerthy Suresh gets her summer sorted with Panduri mangoes
Malavika Mohanan’s white and black magic gets Keerthy Suresh’s attention
Malavika Mohanan’s white and black magic gets Keerthy Suresh’s attention
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
What’s cooking with ‘south beauties’ Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh’s end?
What’s cooking with ‘south beauties’ Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh’s end?
Latest Stories
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how
A day in Priyanka Chopra’s life, see pics
A day in Priyanka Chopra’s life, see pics
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights
Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights
Read Latest News