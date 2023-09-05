Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse

Keerthy Suresh is here to slay the sassy glam in the beautiful shade of lavender. With her impeccable fashion sense, the diva always makes it to the top buzz. Irrespective of whether ethnic or western, the actress knows to carry every look with grace and elegance. And this new look in lavender is no exception.

Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love

Styled by the amazing duo of Rashmi Angara Vashisht and Archa Mehta, Keerthy Suresh embraces the lavender love in a sequin shimmer saree from the shelves of Monika Nidhi. She elevates the glamour quotient with the strapless corset blouse with the saree.

But wait, there is more to this stunning look. Keerthy, with the pearl choker and stud earrings by Krishna Jewellers, exudes irresistible charm like a princess. Making it more appealing to the eyes, she styled her hair in a princess hairstyle by the hair stylist Swapnil Kashid. At the same time, her makeup artist, Anigha Jain, brings that sparkling appearance with the smokey eye makeover, blushed shiny cheeks, and glossy lips.

Well, well, it would not have been possible without the photographer Venu Rasuri, who caught the beauty in the mesmerizing glimpse in the perfect angles, describing her enchanting glow in the lavender love.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s Lavander love in pictures? Please let us know in the comments box below.