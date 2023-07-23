ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics

Keerthy Suresh is busy shooting for her new film Kannivedi. The diva kick starts her pleasant morning shoot with her girls. Check out the pictures in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 14:41:40
Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics 836692

Keerthy Suresh is actively promoting her upcoming film Maamannan alongside Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix on the 27th of July. In addition, she is shooting for another film Kannivedi. Here check out how she starts her morning shoot with her girls.

Keerthy Suresh Morning Shoot With Girls

The diva shared a picture in her Instagram story and shared her morning shoot vibes. In the shared picture, the actress can be seen wearing a floral-printed salwar suit. She styled it with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. The actress enjoyed her morning monsoon vibes as she held an umbrella in her hand and goofed with her girls on sets.

Keerthy, in her shared story, wrote, “A pleasant rainy day to kick start shooting with her girl gang. The actress smiled in the picture, which made her fans’ day.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress announced her upcoming Kannivedi. “Here’s to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr.”

Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics 836694

The diva is already basking the glory for her performance in the film Maamannan. She is a National award winner actress in the South.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s morning shoot vibe? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup 835635
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup
Keerthy Suresh to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan, deets inside 835233
Keerthy Suresh to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan, deets inside
Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside 834468
Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘weekend vibes’ is all about tropical madness, see pics 834281
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘weekend vibes’ is all about tropical madness, see pics
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues 832579
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics 821769
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics
Latest Stories
‘All heads in the cloud’ but with a fashion flair - Rubina Dilaik 836398
‘All heads in the cloud’ but with a fashion flair – Rubina Dilaik
In Memory of Zulfi, from friends of Zulfi 836659
In Memory of Zulfi, from friends of Zulfi
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out 836386
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out
Its all in the eyes! Guess whose character is being unveiled next in 'Jawan'? Makers Drop a Hint! Can You Guess the Actor? 836656
Its all in the eyes! Guess whose character is being unveiled next in ‘Jawan’? Makers Drop a Hint! Can You Guess the Actor?
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives virtual tour of her Amarnath Yatra 836417
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives virtual tour of her Amarnath Yatra
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
Read Latest News