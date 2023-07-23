Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics

Keerthy Suresh is actively promoting her upcoming film Maamannan alongside Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj. It is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix on the 27th of July. In addition, she is shooting for another film Kannivedi. Here check out how she starts her morning shoot with her girls.

Keerthy Suresh Morning Shoot With Girls

The diva shared a picture in her Instagram story and shared her morning shoot vibes. In the shared picture, the actress can be seen wearing a floral-printed salwar suit. She styled it with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. The actress enjoyed her morning monsoon vibes as she held an umbrella in her hand and goofed with her girls on sets.

Keerthy, in her shared story, wrote, “A pleasant rainy day to kick start shooting with her girl gang. The actress smiled in the picture, which made her fans’ day.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress announced her upcoming Kannivedi. “Here’s to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr.”

The diva is already basking the glory for her performance in the film Maamannan. She is a National award winner actress in the South.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s morning shoot vibe? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.