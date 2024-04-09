Movies | Celebrities

Check Out Keerthy Suresh, a South diva who recently made a getaway from Kerala and came back home. Take a look below.

Keerthy Suresh, a powerhouse in the South film industry, is a talented and prominent celebrity. With a string of successful films, she has consistently wowed audiences with her stellar performances. Her upcoming projects have sparked a wave of anticipation among her fans. A versatile actress, she recently shared a series of photos offering a glimpse into her post-Kerala getaway relaxation at home. Take a look:

Keerthy Suresh’s Relaxing Moments Appearance-

Keerthy Suresh’s passion for her work often takes her on journeys. This time, after a rejuvenating getaway, she returned home feeling refreshed. Sporting a simple dark grey T-shirt and a high curly ponytail, she opted for a natural look. She enjoys quality time with her pet dog in the photos, capturing a joyful selfie. She also shared a video showcasing the city’s beauty, accompanied by the soothing sounds of nature and a cup of coffee.

In the caption, the actress mentioned that she had a long, tiring day as she returned from Vanvaasam, which was in Kerala, and also returned to social media after 40 days of shooting. She feels great, and she is eagerly waiting to return to her other shooting work.

