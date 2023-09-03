Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out

Keerthy Suresh is an avid pet lover, and we have witnessed her fondness on her social media handle. She is quite active in sharing updates and pictures from her day-to-day life with her fans and admirers. Currently, she is busy with her shoots and, so, she is away from her home. Today is her pet dog Nyke’s birthday, taking to her Instagram, she wished him with a heart-melting note.

Keerthy Suresh’s Heart Melting Note Her For Pet Dog Nyke

Today, Keerthy Suresh’s peg dog Nyke turns 5 years old. Though the diva is not at home, she makes sure to let her love reach him through her Instagram handle. The actress shared a glimpse of the birthday bash on her Instagram handle. In the video, Nyke can be seen enjoying his birthday cake with the other family members.

Nyke was dressed in a yellow ensemble with a King hat on his head. For his birthday, the pet dog was ready and posed with the family throughout the video. Also, Keerthy, in her caption, expressed her love for her pet dog Nyke. She calls her ‘My boy’. Further, she said that she would come to meet him very soon. “My baby boy turned 5 today! ❤️ @iamnyke

Love you and miss you, my cuddly boyy! Coming home to see you soon! 🐶🤗#kandnyke.”

Keerthy Suresh loves her pet dog Nyke. And we have witnessed the duo share a great time together. And all we can say is that their adorable bond is just wow.

