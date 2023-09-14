Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings

Keerthy Suresh recently embraced her ethnicity in a Bollywood-style retro black-white striped saree paired with a sultry blouse and statement earrings. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Sep,2023 19:00:57
Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851549

Hold your seats, folks. Why? Because Keerthy Suresh slays in her comfort traditional flair. This time, the diva brings back the old times with her retro saree look from the 80s with the contemporary touch, and we couldn’t resist but sigh ‘Wow.’

Keerthy Suresh’s Retro Style In Black-White Striped Saree

Redefining the retro vibe from 80s Bollywood, Keerthy Suresh dons a black and white striped silk saree from the fashion label Kshitij Jalori. The diva adds the contemporary touch by pairing it with the thin strap low neckline sultry blouse.

But wait, there is more to make it a trendy look! She adorns her look with the statement hoop earrings, enhancing her gorgeousness. Unlike old times, Keerthy Suresh left her hair open, and her smokey bold eyes, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks add an extra dose of drama.

Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851550

Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851551

Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851552

Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851553

Kudos to the photographer Kiransa, who captured the actress through his lens in the perfect shot where she can be seen in her redefined retro style. Throughout the series of photos, Keerthy Suresh kept her fans hooked with her enchanting drama in photos. From posing like a queen, expressing with her eyes to playing with the ‘pallu,’ the actress loved the retro feel. The actress appeared in this style for the promotion of Maamannan.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s Retro style in a black and white saree? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours 851461
Mystery Man: Keerthy Suresh reacts to dating rumours
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850163
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates ‘Thiruvonam’ In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos
Jawan Box Office Review: Keerthy Suresh posts on Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer 'Jawan' 849349
Jawan Box Office Review: Keerthy Suresh posts on Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse 848491
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out 848346
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out
Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in blue embellished adorn, see pics 842679
Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in blue embellished adorn, see pics

Latest Stories

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851576
Shriya Saran’s 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress
Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Secures Blockbuster Digital and OTT Deal at Astonishing Price! 851578
Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Secures Blockbuster Digital and OTT Deal at Astonishing Price!
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan 851532
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan
Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan 851487
Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan
Did you know - the script of 'Thank You For Coming' was passed by a few production houses before content czarina Ektaa Kapoor green-lit the project? 851546
Did you know – the script of ‘Thank You For Coming’ was passed by a few production houses before content czarina Ektaa Kapoor green-lit the project?
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet and Alia dance to make Sanjot happy 851544
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet and Alia dance to make Sanjot happy
Read Latest News