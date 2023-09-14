Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings

Hold your seats, folks. Why? Because Keerthy Suresh slays in her comfort traditional flair. This time, the diva brings back the old times with her retro saree look from the 80s with the contemporary touch, and we couldn’t resist but sigh ‘Wow.’

Keerthy Suresh’s Retro Style In Black-White Striped Saree

Redefining the retro vibe from 80s Bollywood, Keerthy Suresh dons a black and white striped silk saree from the fashion label Kshitij Jalori. The diva adds the contemporary touch by pairing it with the thin strap low neckline sultry blouse.

But wait, there is more to make it a trendy look! She adorns her look with the statement hoop earrings, enhancing her gorgeousness. Unlike old times, Keerthy Suresh left her hair open, and her smokey bold eyes, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks add an extra dose of drama.

Kudos to the photographer Kiransa, who captured the actress through his lens in the perfect shot where she can be seen in her redefined retro style. Throughout the series of photos, Keerthy Suresh kept her fans hooked with her enchanting drama in photos. From posing like a queen, expressing with her eyes to playing with the ‘pallu,’ the actress loved the retro feel. The actress appeared in this style for the promotion of Maamannan.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s Retro style in a black and white saree? Let us know in the comments box.