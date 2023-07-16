ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside

Actress Keerthy Suresh, known for her stellar performances, recently took to her social media handle to share a beautiful candid moment as she gears up for her next project. Read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 18:35:35
Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside 834468

Actress Keerthy Suresh, known for her stellar performances, recently took to her social media handle to share a beautiful candid moment as she gears up for her next project. In the picture, Keerthy looks radiant in a stunning yellow salwar suit, complemented by a minimal makeover and a casual hairdo. With her natural beauty shining through, Keerthy exudes grace and elegance.

Alongside the captivating picture, Keerthy penned a heartfelt message, expressing her excitement for her upcoming project titled “#Kannivedi.” She also expressed her gratitude, seeking the love and support of her fans. The film is a collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures, and Keerthy’s post indicates her enthusiasm to embark on this new journey.

Fans eagerly await more updates about “#Kannivedi” and are thrilled to see Keerthy Suresh grace the silver screen once again. With her remarkable talent and the promise of a compelling project, Keerthy continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances.

Here have a look at Keerthy Suresh’s post:

Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside 834465

Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside 834466

Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside 834467

“Kannivedi,” the upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Ganesh Raj. The movie is being produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, known for backing notable projects in the industry. As Keerthy gears up for this exciting venture, her fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her remarkable talent once again on the big screen.

In addition to “Kannivedi,” Keerthy Suresh has another theatrical release on the horizon titled “Bhola Shankar.” While details about the film are still emerging, fans can anticipate an engaging cinematic experience as Keerthy continues to charm audiences with her exceptional acting skills.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘weekend vibes’ is all about tropical madness, see pics 834281
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘weekend vibes’ is all about tropical madness, see pics
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues 832579
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics 821769
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821345
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out
Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets 819643
Keerthy Suresh drops unseen moments from Maamannan sets
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out 817003
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Latest Stories
Bhagyalaxmi Actor Akash Choudhary Escapes Road Accident, Remembers the Tragic Losses of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Devraj Patel 834519
Bhagyalaxmi Actor Akash Choudhary Escapes Road Accident, Remembers the Tragic Losses of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Devraj Patel
Bong beauty Anushka Sen recreates ‘What Jhumka’ in preppy black polka dot saree, watch 834458
Bong beauty Anushka Sen recreates ‘What Jhumka’ in preppy black polka dot saree, watch
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life 834456
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life
“How much did Pathaan really make”, Kajol’s remarks on SRK starrer stirs controversy 834499
“How much did Pathaan really make”, Kajol’s remarks on SRK starrer stir controversy
Nick Jonas helping Priyanka Chopra to tie her ponytail is the cutest thing to witness, watch 834451
Nick Jonas helping Priyanka Chopra to tie her ponytail is the cutest thing to witness, watch
Bollywood Actress Kajol To Make A Special Appearance In The StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 834472
Bollywood Actress Kajol To Make A Special Appearance In The StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Read Latest News