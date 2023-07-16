Keerthy Suresh ropes in for her next ‘Kannivedi’, deets inside

Actress Keerthy Suresh, known for her stellar performances, recently took to her social media handle to share a beautiful candid moment as she gears up for her next project. In the picture, Keerthy looks radiant in a stunning yellow salwar suit, complemented by a minimal makeover and a casual hairdo. With her natural beauty shining through, Keerthy exudes grace and elegance.

Alongside the captivating picture, Keerthy penned a heartfelt message, expressing her excitement for her upcoming project titled “#Kannivedi.” She also expressed her gratitude, seeking the love and support of her fans. The film is a collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures, and Keerthy’s post indicates her enthusiasm to embark on this new journey.

Fans eagerly await more updates about “#Kannivedi” and are thrilled to see Keerthy Suresh grace the silver screen once again. With her remarkable talent and the promise of a compelling project, Keerthy continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances.

Here have a look at Keerthy Suresh’s post:

“Kannivedi,” the upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Ganesh Raj. The movie is being produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, known for backing notable projects in the industry. As Keerthy gears up for this exciting venture, her fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her remarkable talent once again on the big screen.

In addition to “Kannivedi,” Keerthy Suresh has another theatrical release on the horizon titled “Bhola Shankar.” While details about the film are still emerging, fans can anticipate an engaging cinematic experience as Keerthy continues to charm audiences with her exceptional acting skills.