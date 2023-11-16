Keerthy Suresh shines in yellow shimmery saree, fans in awe

Keerthy Suresh donned a show-stopping shiny shimmery yellow saree that not only lit up the festival but also set fashion aficionados abuzz with admiration. The actress, celebrated for her innate sense of style, once again left onlookers in awe with her choice of attire that brilliantly blended tradition and trend.

The golden allure of Keerthy’s saree had the internet buzzing, and her Diwali ensemble became an instant hit. What stole the show, apart from the radiant yellow fabric, was her impeccable selection of traditional accessories. The jhumkhas and bangles adorned by Keerthy added an extra layer of charm to her festive look, creating a visual masterpiece.

The actress, known for consistently turning heads with her traditional outfits, didn’t disappoint this Diwali. With a bindi gracing her forehead, loose tresses framing her face, and a dash of radiant makeup, Keerthy Suresh embodied timeless elegance. Her Diwali style not only celebrated the spirit of the festival but also cemented her status as a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Keerthy continues to be a beacon of inspiration for those seeking a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair.