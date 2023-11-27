Keerthy Suresh turns “Goodwill Ambassador” for Kerala Cricket Association

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has taken on the role of Goodwill Ambassador for the Kerala Cricket Association, marking a notable collaboration between the entertainment industry and sports. The actress enthusiastically shared a glimpse of this association on her social media, featuring a series of pictures capturing joyful moments with her girl gang from the Kerala Cricket Association.

In the shared images, Keerthy Suresh is seen radiating smiles and candid camaraderie with the members of the Kerala Cricket Association. Notably, the actress donned India’s cricket jersey, showcasing her excitement and support as she prepared to witness the thrilling India vs. Australia 2nd T20I match held on November 26th.

This move reflects the growing trend of cultural icons aligning with sports, fostering a sense of unity and support within diverse realms of entertainment and athletics. Keerthy Suresh’s presence as a Goodwill Ambassador adds a touch of glamour to the cricketing scene in Kerala, bringing fans together across different spheres of interest.

Keerthy Suresh has been a formidable presence in the world of cinema, showcasing her acting prowess across various languages. Her breakout role in the Malayalam film “Geethaanjali” began a stellar career. Keerthy’s remarkable portrayal of Savitri in the biographical drama “Mahanati” earned her widespread acclaim and numerous awards, establishing her as a powerhouse performer. In Tamil cinema, Keerthy impressed audiences with her roles in films like “Rajini Murugan,” “Bairavaa,” and “Penguin.”