Keerthy Suresh Vs. Raashii Khanna: Who Rocks The Bossy Queen Vibe In Three-Piece Formal Outfit?

When it comes to fashion, South Indian actresses never miss a chance to prove their fashion sense in the crowd. With their fusion look, they often stand out, setting new trends and proving themselves as a style icon. Whether rocking a western dress or embracing a traditional vibe, the actresses always give their best, like Keerthy Suresh and Raashii Khanna’s new look in three-piece formals. Let’s take a look at who pulled the bossy queen vibe better.

Keerthy Suresh’s Brown Three-piece Formal Outfit Look

Keerthy shared new photos from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle, showcasing her fierce side. The diva wore a greyish-brown three-piece formal outfit, including a bralette with a high-waisted skirt and a matching blazer, giving her a bossy feel. Her sleek makeup, messy bun hairstyle, and long earrings and wrist bracelet added a touch of sophistication. In the neutral shade, the actress looked classy with her bossy attitude.

Raashii Khanna’s Pink Three-piece Formal Outfit Look

Raashii treated her fans with a glimpse of her new photoshoot on her Instagram. In the images, the actress looks jaw-dropping in a pink three-piece formal outfit. The diva wore a baby pink waistcoat with a low neckline and extended skirt details, giving her superwoman vibes. She paired her look with matching flared pants and a cool blazer, looking nothing short of a bossy girl. With her side-part high ponytail, winged eyeliner, rosy makeup, and golden accessories, she added a vintage touch.

Comparing Keerthy Suresh and Raashii Khanna, it is difficult to pick any name as both the South actresses pulled a bossy queen vibe with their stunning three-piece formal outfits and fierce expressions.