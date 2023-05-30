ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas

Keerthy Suresh turned out to be a muse in her gorgeous lehenga choli, keeping her makeup all on point. The diva was in Kolkata to attend one of her friend’s wedding. Check out pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 05:05:00
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas

Keerthy Suresh, the south diva is straight away giving us some major fashion goals for the wedding season. If you ever wondered what to wear, before you head off to a wedding a guest, this stunning lehenga pick by Keerthy Suresh is the penultimate one to get hooked to.

Owing to that, here we have shared a set of pictures from her Instagram handle, where the diva gave off nothing but goals with her magical look in the lehenga choli. Scroll below to check on the fashion deck.

Keerthy Suresh stuns in the lehenga

Keerthy picked out a pastel multicoloured lehenga that exuded elegance and charm from every thread. The multicoloured blouse, with its tantalizing off-shoulder details and a sweetheart neckline adorned with intricate zari patterns, accentuated Keerthy’s natural beauty.

Completing the ensemble was a georgette skirt, adorned with delicate floral patterns and zari borders, swaying gracefully with every step. And oh, let’s not forget the matching dupatta that added a touch of regality to the ensemble, completing Keerthy’s enchanting look for the day.

To further elevate her divine appearance, Keerthy adorned herself with golden earrings from the esteemed Jaipur Gems, each embedded with glistening white stones that danced in harmony with her radiance.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Sharing some twirls and smiles! 💁‍♀

#WeddingFun #FriendsWedding #KolkataDiaries”

Here take a look at the pictures:

Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas 811188

Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas 811189

Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas 811191

Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas 811192

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Sai Pallavi responds to birthday wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Keerthy Suresh, check out
Sai Pallavi responds to birthday wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Keerthy Suresh, check out
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot
“Srikanth asked me to decrease 12 Kilos for the film”, Keerthy Suresh opens up on the challenges of playing Vennela in Dasara
“Srikanth asked me to decrease 12 Kilos for the film”, Keerthy Suresh opens up on the challenges of playing Vennela in Dasara
Watch: Vennela aka Keerthy Suresh's BTS Video With Animals
Watch: Vennela aka Keerthy Suresh's BTS Video With Animals
Latest Stories
Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco
Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco
Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'
Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Read Latest News