Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas

Keerthy Suresh, the south diva is straight away giving us some major fashion goals for the wedding season. If you ever wondered what to wear, before you head off to a wedding a guest, this stunning lehenga pick by Keerthy Suresh is the penultimate one to get hooked to.

Owing to that, here we have shared a set of pictures from her Instagram handle, where the diva gave off nothing but goals with her magical look in the lehenga choli. Scroll below to check on the fashion deck.

Keerthy Suresh stuns in the lehenga

Keerthy picked out a pastel multicoloured lehenga that exuded elegance and charm from every thread. The multicoloured blouse, with its tantalizing off-shoulder details and a sweetheart neckline adorned with intricate zari patterns, accentuated Keerthy’s natural beauty.

Completing the ensemble was a georgette skirt, adorned with delicate floral patterns and zari borders, swaying gracefully with every step. And oh, let’s not forget the matching dupatta that added a touch of regality to the ensemble, completing Keerthy’s enchanting look for the day.

To further elevate her divine appearance, Keerthy adorned herself with golden earrings from the esteemed Jaipur Gems, each embedded with glistening white stones that danced in harmony with her radiance.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Sharing some twirls and smiles! 💁‍♀

#WeddingFun #FriendsWedding #KolkataDiaries”

Here take a look at the pictures: